Main Navigation

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By Will Vance,4 days ago
There’s something interesting about a hi-fi manufacturer returning to a product design from more than a decade ago, particularly when the rest of the audio industry spends so much time introducing new features and additional connectivity. Turntables occupy a different category from most modern audio equipment because the fundamental requirements haven’t changed considerably. You still need accurate motor speed, a well-engineered tonearm, reliable cartridge tracking, and mechanical isolation that prevents unwanted vibrations from interfering with playback.