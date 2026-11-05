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“Better than MobLand”: 7 “5-star” Tom Hardy dramas to watch now on ITV, Netflix, the BBC and more
By Lydia Patrick,3 days ago
If you’ve had a Tom Hardy-shaped hole in your life since finishing the exhilarating latest series of MobLand, we’re here to fill the void. The king of gangster thrillers has plenty of other material to enjoy, and his performances are every bit as impressive as his portrayal of the Harrigans’ ruthless fixer, Harry Da Souza.