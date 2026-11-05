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Town Players Announce Ticket Sales for Heartwarming Comedy Leaving Iowa
By Holly McKernan,5 days ago
{KXLG, Watertown, SD} Tickets are officially on sale for the Town Players’ upcoming production of Leaving Iowa, a heartwarming comedy written by Tim Clue and Spike Manton. The play follows Don Browning, a middle-aged writer embarking on a classic family road trip across the state to fulfill his father’s final wish of scattering his ashes at his childhood home. Upon discovering the old home has been turned into a grocery store, Don is forced into an unexpected and hilarious detour. The story transitions between Don's present-day journey and nostalgic, torturous family station-wagon trips from his 1970s childhood.