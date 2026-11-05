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People with Tourette syndrome, like Billie Eilish, use everything in their power to suppress tics. This exhausting process is key to treatment.
3 days ago
People with Tourette syndrome, like Billie Eilish, use everything in their power to suppress tics. This exhausting process is key to treatment. The Conversation reports that people with Tourette syndrome, like Billie Eilish, often suppress tics, an exhausting process crucial for treatment and understanding.