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Anderson woman convicted in Seneca shooting – Over social media post
By Journal,4 days ago
An Oconee County jury has convicted an Anderson woman of Attempted Murder and Burglary 1st Degree in connection with a 2024 shooting in Seneca. Sheryl Deneise Johnson, 57, of Anderson, was convicted last week by an Oconee County jury of Attempted Murder, Burglary First Degree, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime in connection with the shooting that occurred on August 6, 2024.
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