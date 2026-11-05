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Drive-In Movie on the Point
4 days ago
Drive-In Movie on the Point, a free throwback drive-in movie night from Eastpoint, is Thursday, November 12, 2026, with gates opening at 6:00pm and the movie starting at 7:15pm at Nissan Stadium Lot R South. Load up the car, bring friends and family, and watch Jumanji (rated PG) on the big screen under the Nashville skyline. The event is free, but space is limited and every vehicle must be registered. Reserve a spot for free.
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