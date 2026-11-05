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Arlington High School to Host High-Need Blood Drive Ahead of Thanksgiving
4 days ago
Arlington (11-5-26) — Arlington High School National Honors Society (306 Main St. S., Arlington, SD) will host a high-needs community blood drive on Thursday, November 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Community Blood Bank is calling on community members to roll up their sleeves for local patients at this critical time, just before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. As a thank-you, every donor will receive a $15 Hy-Vee gift card.