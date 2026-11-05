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Schuberth appoints Mirko Nagler to lead motorcycle business unit
By The Staff,4 days ago
Schuberth has appointed Mirko Nagler as head of its Motorcycle Business Unit, bringing in an industry veteran with experience in international sales, marketing and brand development. Nagler will lead the strategic development of the German helmet manufacturer’s motorcycle division, with a focus on expanding its international presence and strengthening relationships...