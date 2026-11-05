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Celebrate Veterans Day at the 70th Annual Parade on Nov. 7
4 days ago
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 9 a.m. Parade Starting/Ending Location: South Congress Avenue bridge/Texas State Capitol building. Join the City of Austin and the Military Veterans Empowerment Network (MVEN) for the 70th Annual Austin Veterans Parade. Austinites will have the opportunity to show their gratitude for our veterans as community members and organizations march from South Congress Avenue bridge to the Texas State Capitol building. Stick around after the parade for a veterans resource event at 10 a.m. and the Veterans Day Ceremony, a tribute to those who have served, at 11 a.m. on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol building.