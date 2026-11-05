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Village of Rantoul confirms Scott Eisenhauer no longer Village Administrator
By WICS/WRSP Staff,4 days ago
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The Village of Rantoul confirmed that Scott Eisenhauer is no longer serving as Village Administrator. The change became effective November 2. “This was not an easy decision, nor was it one made lightly,” said Village President Samuel E. Hall, III. “I recognize and sincerely appreciate Scott's years of service to the Village of Rantoul, and the contributions he has made to our community.”