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Anderson Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Armed Robberies and Firearm Offense
By Journal,4 days ago
Rickey Lee Hall, Jr., of Anderson, pled guilty this week to two counts of Armed Robbery and one count of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm, announced Solicitor Micah E. Black. The Honorable R. Lawton McIntosh then sentenced Hall to twenty years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Hall will not be eligible for parole on this violent offense.
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