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WWE SmackDown rating (10/30): How did Danhausen’s Halloween eve show featuring Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams for the WWE Championship perform?
4 days ago
The Friday, October 30 WWE Friday Night SmackDown averaged 1.162 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.1 million average. SmackDown finished with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the prior week’s 0.24 rating.
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