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My Turn: Honoring the living legacy of Washington's VFW Post 6088
By Chris Parisi,4 days ago
Since 1940, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) E.B. (Red) Brinson Memorial Post 6088, located on River Road, has served as the heartbeat of the local veteran community. For the combat veterans who call the post their "home away from home," it is more than four walls and a canteen and their mission has never ended; it has simply evolved. Today, these local patriots continue to dedicate their time, energy, and personal funds to support fellow service members, the broader Beaufort County community and beyond.
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