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Lone Tree Mall Theft Lands Aurora Woman, 53, Guilty Verdict Over Designer Haul
By Ian Harper,3 days ago
A 53-year-old Aurora woman has been found guilty of felony theft after walking off with more than $2,000 in designer merchandise from stores at Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree. Leonor Solis-Gonzalez was convicted Tuesday of felony theft valued between $2,000 and $5,000, and she now faces up to 18 months in jail when she's sentenced in January.
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