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Kirk Franklin Says Estranged Son Still Hasn’t Taken Accountability For Their Relationship | WATCH
By Ny MaGee,4 days ago
The gospel star says he loves his firstborn, but years of family struggles and a reality-show audition reportedly deepened their estrangement. *Grammy-winning gospel singer Kirk Franklin says he still loves his estranged son, Kerrion Franklin, but believes the 38-year-old has not taken responsibility for his part in their fractured relationship.