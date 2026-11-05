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4 Ways to Ease Postpartum Guilt When You Have a Second Child
By Kimberly Zapata,4 days ago
I was 30 when my oldest was born. I waited years to conceive her. I wanted to ensure I was ready (and able) to be her rock. Her caregiver. Her mom. My pregnancy was uneventful. I had some nausea my first trimester and experienced fatigue in my third but, for the most part, nine months passed with ease. And while the postpartum period didn’t go according to plan—I tore rather substantially while giving birth and experienced a severe bout of postpartum depression, one that would last a year—when I came out of “the fog,” I was enamored with my child and motherhood. It was (and still is) the most meaningful thing I have done with my life.