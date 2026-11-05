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AC (dot robot) maps four seasons of queer life through techno on London 2026 EP
By Contributing Writer,3 days ago
London-based queer Asian DJ and producer AC (dot robot) presents London 2026, a four-track EP documenting a period of change, independence and self-discovery through four distinct seasons. Written between autumn 2025 and summer 2026, the EP follows AC as she moves beyond student life and establishes herself in London. Having...