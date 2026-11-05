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Crash-and-Grab Burglary Hits Utah Gold Buyer, $50K Taken
By Southern Jewelry News,4 days ago
A crash-and-grab burglary in Midvale, Utah, shows how fast a vehicle can turn a quiet night into a five-figure loss. Earlier this week, three masked men drove a pickup truck straight through the front of Utah Gold Buyers, smashed the display cases and grabbed coins and jewelry, FOX 13 News reported. Owner Cole Cannon says the crew got away with at least $50,000 in merchandise, including two Cartier bracelets.