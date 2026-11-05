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Jeweler Beaten in $900K Home Invasion Robbery in Miami-Dade
By Southern Jewelry News,4 days ago
A home invasion robbery in northwest Miami-Dade is a hard lesson for every jeweler who sells by appointment or from home. On Monday night, armed men forced their way into the house of jeweler Alain Guevara Hernández, beat him and walked out with merchandise he estimates is worth about $900,000, NBC 6 South Florida reported. He told sister station Telemundo 51 the crew took roughly 60 watches, between 50 and 70 chains, plenty of bracelets, jewelry cases and safes.
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