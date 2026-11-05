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Letters to the Editor
By Bill Patriot News,3 days ago
Wednesday, November 11 is Veteran’s Day. It grew from Armistice Day celebrations after World War I and later broadened to honor all veterans. Most people I know don’t do anything special. But last year my husband and I, Navy veterans, were invited to our grandchild’s school, Meadowvale Elementary, for a Veterans Day program. Afterwards we veterans walked through school hallways lined with children saying “Thank you for your service” as we passed. That didn’t happen to us in the Vietnam era. My eyes filled with tears before we got halfway through. I thought of other veterans I know, wishing they were invited. It’s been a long year since then. I’ve stood with other veterans protesting a senseless war run by a cruel, incompetent man - Hegseth. Waving flags and wearing veteran hats, we’ve been shouted at and threatened. That’s nothing compared with what current service members face. Horrible conditions. Unlawful orders. Insults. I hope my protests, likemy service, helped defend their rights. And I thank the students, teachers and staff of Meadowvale Elementary for their thoughtful tribute. I hope the tradition continues. Maybe, take a moment on Wednesday to think about what service means to you.