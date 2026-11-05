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Dragonfly Trimarans’ Third Generation of Quorning Family Leadership Keeps the Pedal to the Sailing Metal
By Wendy Mitman Clarke,4 days ago
The multihull class of the 1985 Two-Handed Round Britain and Ireland Race was a who’s who of heavy hitters, all vying for glory—or at least survival—in the 1,800-nautical-mile slugfest through the infamous waters of the English Channel and Irish and North seas. Top competitors included Tony Bullimore and Nigel Irens in the Irens-designed 60′ (18.2m) trimaran Apricot; Mark Gatehouse and Peter Rowsell sailing the 53′ (16.1m) trimaran Marlow Ropes, which won the 1984 OSTAR as Umapro Jardin; and Walter Greene and Philip Steggall on Greene’s 45′ (13.7m) catamaran Sebago.