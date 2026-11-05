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Hey Gov. Walz — Opt-In!
By Submitted Article,3 days ago
In the last several years, Minnesota’s education ranking has tanked. Sadly, test scores have shown that less than half of Minnesota students can read at grade level and less than half are proficient in math. It’s clear that our students need help to get back to where we once were in terms of academic excellence. Our state should be pursuing every avenue necessary to get our children the education they deserve.
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