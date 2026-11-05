undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Understanding the Audi Valve Lift System (AVS)
By Andrew Markel,4 days ago
The Audi valvelift system, or AVS, is a two-stage variable-valve-lift system. Instead of changing only a camshaft’s angular position, AVS changes the lobe that operates the intake, exhaust or both valves. A small or short-duration profile reduces pumping losses at partial load; while a larger profile improves cylinder filling or exhaust flow under load. Some versions add a zero-lift profile for cylinder deactivation.