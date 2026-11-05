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Anchor Anna Arinder named 2026 March of Dimes Ambassador after daughter’s NICU battle
By Anna Arinder,4 days ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina’s Anna Arinder and her family are giving back to an organization that helped them through their darkest days as parents. Anna and her husband, Garison, are serving as the 2026 Ambassador Family for the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction on Thursday night at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Greenville.
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