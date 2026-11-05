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49ers GM Makes Clear Statement on Possible Brandon Aiyuk Reunion
By Cole Sullivan,4 days ago
Brandon Aiyuk’s last NFL game came in 2024, when he suffered a serious knee injury just weeks after signing a long-term contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, in the months that followed, and throughout the entire year of his recovery, Aiyuk failed to follow the 49ers’ strict rehabilitation guidelines. He also missed post-surgery checkups, and San Francisco punished him for it.