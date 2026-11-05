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Cowboys’ Christian Parker Again Ripped by Veteran Defensive Coach
By Sean Deveney,4 days ago
We assume there is nothing personal between Dallas Cowboys new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, in his first year as a DC in the NFL, and longtime defensive coach Wink Martindale, who was last seen coordinating the defense for the Michigan Wolverines in 2025, but who has nearly two decades of NFL coaching under his belt. While Parker has had difficulty making the transition to his new job in Dallas, with the Cowboys dead last in rushing yards allowed and rated the second-worst defense in the league by Pro Football Focus, Martindale has seemed to relish taking potshots at him.