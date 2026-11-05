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Enjoy festive fun in downtown Kalamazoo this holiday season
By Nicole Stoner,4 days ago
Downtown Kalamazoo is preparing for the holiday season with their "Find the Holidays Downtown" campaign. From now through December 31, visitors to downtown Kalamazoo are advised to look at the brand new digital holiday hub on the city's website, where visitors can brows a holiday gift guide including direct links to local shops, select an itinerary customizable to specific days you wish to visit, as well as utilize Downtown Dollars towards their holiday shopping. Downtown ambassadors will hand out 250 free envelopes containing Downtown Dollars on Saturday, November 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
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