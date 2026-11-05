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Teenage Prodigy Yu Zidi, Seven-Time Asian Games Champion Zhang Zhanshuo Headline Chinese SC Worlds Roster
By Retta Race,5 days ago
Teenage prodigy Yu Zidi is among the 49-strong roster the Chinese Swimming Federation has revealed for next month's Short Course World Championships. Archive photo via NARDIA MULKERRINS. The Chinese Swimming Federation has revealed its hefty 49-strong lineup set to represent the nation at this year’s Short Course World Championships heading...