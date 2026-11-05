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Acclaimed Savannah Chef Mashama Bailey Is Opening Two DC Restaurants
By Jessica Sidman,4 days ago
A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. Diner Bar by The Grey. 1331 Pennsylvania Ave., NW. Chef Mashama Bailey and fellow restaurateur Johno Morisano opened their Savannah restaurant, The Grey, in a historic Greyhound bus terminal more than a decade ago. The Southern restaurant has since received widespread acclaim, earning Bailey a James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef and a spot on Time‘s list of the 100 Most Influential People (where former VP Kamala Harris sung her praises).