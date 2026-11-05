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Perplexity: AI Answer Engine Tops US$750m Run-Rate
By Adam Pond,4 days ago
Aravind Srinivas, Co-founder and CEO of Perplexity, tripled revenue in 2026 by turning his AI answer engine into Computer, an AI agent for enterprise work. In January 2026, Perplexity's annualised revenue was below US$250m. By August, it had passed US$750m, according to The Information. The trigger was Computer, a cloud agent launched in February that orchestrates 19 AI models to research, write and code on a user's behalf.