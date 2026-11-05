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Thune plans to lead Senate Republicans in next Congress
By KOTA Staff,4 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sen. John Thune, South Dakota’s senior U.S. senator, is expected to lead a smaller Republican caucus in Washington after Tuesday’s congressional shake-up. Thune previously said he would seek another term as Senate Republican leader regardless of the midterm outcome. A spokesperson for the senator confirmed to KOTA Territory News that he plans to lead his caucus in the 120th Congress.