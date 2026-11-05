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RC Willey corporate buyer makes product suggestion at market; now it’s in-store
4 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — The relationships behind the business in the furniture industry are often referenced in discussions about markets and why they are important. During good times and challenging ones, buyers and sellers collaborate on what might create must-have mindset at retail, each side working to find the right balance of form, function and value.