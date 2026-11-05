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Major AI companies back shared signal allowing publishers to opt out of training crawlers
By DataBook,3 days ago
Anthropic, OpenAI, Google and Microsoft have announced support for a shared signal that would make it easier for publishers to communicate that they do not want their websites scraped for AI training, Nieman Lab’s Laura Hazard Owen reported. Publishers currently must address companies’ crawlers individually. The proposed approach uses...