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USA TODAY announces $100 million cost-cutting program as quarterly revenue falls 7.4%
By DataBook,3 days ago
USA TODAY Co. announced a $100 million annualized cost-reduction program Thursday as third-quarter revenue fell 7.4% to $519.2 million. The publisher reported a $4.6 million net loss, compared with $39.2 million a year earlier. CEO Michael Reed cited changes in consumer search and inflationary pressures. He said the cost program...