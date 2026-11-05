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Suspect sentenced for Emanuel County murder of nurse
By William Rioux,4 days ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charles Justin Davis has been sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 20 years for the murder of Amber Fields, an Emanuel County nurse. A judge found Davis guilty in a non-jury verdict. In addition to murder, the court found him guilty of aggravated assault, rape and aggravated sodomy, according to the sentencing order signed Oct. 20.