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Hull Street Energy completes acquisition of FirstLight’s pumped storage, hydro assets
By Sean Wolfe,3 days ago
Hull Street Energy (HSE), a power-focused U.S. investment firm, announced it has completed its acquisition of FirstLight’s U.S. platform from the Public Sector Pension Investment Board. The acquired assets include a portfolio of nearly 1,400 MW of generation in the Northeast, including Northfield Mountain, a 1,168 MW pumped storage...
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