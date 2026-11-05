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Timberwolves beat former place Houston on the road last night (Wednesday)
By Mark Anthony,4 days ago
(Houston, TX)--The Minnesota Timberwolves outscored the Houston Rockets 35-23 in the fourth quarter to earn a 117-107 win on the road last night (Wednesday) in Houston. Minnesota won despite shooting only 10-for-19 from the free-throw line. Ayo Dosunmu lead the way with 21 points and LaMelo Ball added 20 more points in the win. The Wolves are playing without superstar Anthony Edwards who is out until at least late December or early January.