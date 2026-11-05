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2027 Mini Countryman S Untamed First Drive: Going Where No Mini Has Gone Before
3 days ago
As automakers look to cash in on the lucrative off-road SUV segment, many opt to upgrade an existing road-focused model with a suspension lift and rugged tires. The challenge is shaking the “mall crawler” reputation. That’s exactly why we went to Tahoe, California, to see if the new 2027 Mini Countryman S Untamed Edition is made from stronger stuff than its humble unibody crossover underpinnings suggest.