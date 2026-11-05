undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Provident Industrial Completes 497,280 SF Project in El Paso
4 days ago
EL PASO, TEXAS — Provident Industrial, a subsidiary of Dallas-based development and investment firm Provident, has completed a 497,280-square-foot industrial project in El Paso. The project represents the fourth and final phase of Gateway Logistics Park and consists of three rear-load buildings. Buildings 4 and 5 each span 147,420 square feet and have a shared 205-foot truck court. Building 6 totals 202,440 square feet and has a 130-foot truck court and 44 trailer parking stalls. Construction of Phase IV began in spring 2025. Now fully built out, Gateway Logistics Park comprises six buildings totaling roughly 1.4 million square feet.