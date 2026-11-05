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Ahsoka Season 2 Will Abandon 1 Beloved Aspect of Ezra Bridger
By Nathan Johnson,3 days ago
Ezra Bridger actor Eman Esfandi confirmed that his Star Wars character is going to be changed in the upcoming second season of Disney+'s Ahsoka, which will likely disappoint some fans. Ahsoka is finally returning on January 20, 2027, continuing the story that was left off in Season 1, which premiered in 2023 and ended on a rather nail-biting cliffhanger.