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Governor-elect Rob Sand announces transition directors, launches transition website
By KCRG Staff,4 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand announced Thursday that Elisabeth Buck and Morgan Miller will serve as co-directors of the official Sand Transition Committee. The team will oversee the transition process as the incoming administration prepares to take office in January. “I’m honored to have Elisabeth Buck...