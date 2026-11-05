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Vehicle Slams Into Historic Athens Bar, Partial Collapse Shuts Down Downtown Block
By Chris Allen Thompson,2 days ago
A vehicle crashed into a historic downtown Athens building Wednesday morning, causing a partial collapse that sent authorities scrambling to shut down streets near the University of Georgia campus. Police say the crash occurred at the corner of North Jackson and East Broad streets; photos showed the vehicle had hit Magnolias Bar of Athens, a longtime fixture there, leaving the structure's integrity in question.