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Volleyball: Mount Carmel, Chalmette, Slidell, Ponchatoula, Mandeville, Karr, Haynes, Newman, Sacred Heart, Riverside among playoff winners Wednesday
By Division I,3 days ago
Division I | Division II | Division III | Division IV | Division V. Area Prep Volleyball Playoff Report for Thursday, Nov. 5. A host of area teams advanced to the regional round of the LHSAA state volleyball playoffs with wins Wednesday. In Division I, top seed Mount Carmel...
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