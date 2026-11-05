undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Niles marijuana measures produce split results
By Jon Zimney,4 days ago
Voters in the City of Niles have approved limits on marijuana businesses, while voters in Niles Township rejected a proposal to allow retail dispensaries. Unofficial results show 61 percent of city voters approved an ordinance capping retail marijuana stores at five and microbusinesses at four. It also prevents microbusinesses from converting into full-scale retail shops.