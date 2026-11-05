undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why Airlines Ban Passengers and How No-Fly Rules Work
4 days ago
Flying comes with a pretty simple understanding: follow the crew’s instructions and don’t make the trip miserable for everyone else. Yet some passengers manage to turn an ordinary flight into a police matter, an unscheduled landing, or a ban from an airline. A few cases involve genuinely dangerous behavior. Others are just plain bizarre, which doesn’t make them any less disruptive for everyone stuck on board.