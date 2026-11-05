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Katie Christian, Oliver Springs
By News Department,4 days ago
Katie Christian, age 79 of Oliver Springs passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born September 3, 1947 in Jellico, Kentucky to the late David Christian and Josephine Hyslope Christian. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and baby blue eyes. Ms. Christian loved the beach and eating lobster. She would go dancing every chance she was given. She lived many years in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Ms. Christian was a beautician and a member of Batley Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.