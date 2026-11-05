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Register for Statewide In-Person Pesticide Applicator 2027 Training Clinics, Testing
4 days ago
Build trust and lead with experience, safety, awareness, and knowledge to help ensure safer pesticide application with training from the Pesticide Safety Education Program at University of Illinois Extension. Sign up for an in-person training and testing clinic offered across Illinois from December through March. Those interested in attending an...