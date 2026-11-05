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Veterans Day Parade is this Saturday
By Andrew Wigger For The Observer,4 days ago
NEWBERRY – One of Newberry’s most patriotic traditions, the Veterans Day Parade, returns this Saturday, November 7. “The Veterans Day Parade is special to Newberry because of the dedication of the person who started it all, Ms. Georgia Suber,” said Eugene Wilson, Commander of American Legion Post 219. “We were able to have the first parade in the early 2000s, with a lot of hard work and help from local businesses, churches and schools. The parade also brought together the two posts, Post 219 and Post 24.”