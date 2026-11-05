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Senator Arellano to Host Youth Advisory Council at Sauk Valley Community College
By Name,4 days ago
State Senator Li Arellano Jr (R-Dixon) will host his Fall Youth Advisory Council on Monday, November 9th from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon. Senator Arellano’s Youth Advisory Council brings together high school students from across the 37th District to learn about state government, hear from local leaders, discuss issues important to their generation and meet other students from across the district.