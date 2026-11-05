Titan Manga Licenses Kuruno Loves the Occult!, Dominating at the Academy of Returned Heroes, More Manga

Titan Manga announced on Thursday that it has licensed the following manga for release in summer 2027:

Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Kuruno Loves the Occult!

Title:Creator: KusadaRelease Date: June 29Summary: Kuruno is obsessed with the occult. There's just one problem: she's absolutely terrified of it.

When high-school student Yuuki is contacted online by the mysterious Kuruno, he finds himself dragged into a series of increasingly strange expeditions to investigate the supernatural. From the infamous Kisaragi Station and Chupacabra sightings to cursed houses, haunted locations and mysterious local legends, Kuruno is determined to experience the occult first-hand… even if she has to force Yuuki to come along for the ride.

But beneath her enthusiasm lies a surprising secret: Kuruno is a complete scaredy-cat, relying on Yuuki to find the courage to face the things she loves most. As the pair encounter one bizarre situation after another, their dangerous and often hilarious adventures begin to bring them closer together.



Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Dominating at the Academy of Returned Heroes

Title:Creators: Chiaki Konno (story), Fame (art)Release Date: July 20Summary: After surviving a brutal otherworldly war and training under an unimaginably powerful demon king, a former hero returns to Earth forever changed.

But instead of peace, he finds himself enrolled in an academy for “returned heroes”, a place where strength defines status and every student fights to prove their worth. For most, it's a proving ground. For him, it's already beneath his level.

As rankings are challenged and rivalries ignite, his overwhelming power begins to upend the academy's fragile hierarchy. What was meant to be a system of order quickly spirals into chaos as one student effortlessly surpasses every expectation. Yet beneath the surface, deeper threats and hidden truths begin to emerge, hinting that the world he left behind may not be finished with him.



Image courtesy of Titan Manga

The Limits of High-Spec Marriages

High Spec Kon ni mo Hodo ga Aru

Title:Creators: Susano Hara (story), Nanao (art)Release Date: May 4Summary: What happens when love becomes a competition between the most exceptional people on Earth?

In this outrageous romantic experiment, thirteen “high-spec” individuals, each a prodigy in their own right, are brought together for a reality show designed to produce the ultimate marriage. Genius scientists, elite strategists, and once-in-a-generation talents must navigate not only romance, but each other's overwhelming egos and impossible expectations.

As alliances form and collapse, every interaction becomes a high-stakes psychological battle. Romance is no longer simple: every confession is calculated, every date a performance, and every rejection a public spectacle. But beneath the absurdity lies a deeper question: can people who excel at everything truly connect on a human level?



Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Revenge of the Rock 'n' Roll Sisters

Maria's: Revenge of Rock'n'Roll Sisters

Title:Creators: Hiroki Muramatsu (story), Yoshio Kawashima (art)Release Date: August 3Summary: Once upon a time, BRAIN DRAIN were the beloved stars of children's TV. Then the band fell apart, and guitarist Ria's life took a very different direction.

Now a single mother working at a supermarket, Ria has never abandoned her love of rock. Determined to form a new band and pursue the music she believes in, she is searching for the right people to join her. Then she encounters Maria, a woman whose voice is exactly what Ria has been looking for.

Their meeting could be the beginning of something special. Both women even share the same “Maria” reading in their names – a strange coincidence that seems to call more Marias into their orbit. Soon, the seeds of a new band are being planted, and Ria's dream of returning to the stage begins to take shape.



Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Mountain God's Personal Manga Artist

Title:Creator: Rei YamadaRelease Date: May 2Summary: When deadlines loom and inspiration runs dry, the last thing a struggling manga artist expects is divine intervention.

After retreating to the countryside in search of a fresh start, a burnt-out creator encounters an eccentric mountain god, an ancient being with a surprising interest in modern manga. What begins as a chance meeting quickly turns into an unusual arrangement: the artist will create stories to entertain the god, in exchange for a place to stay and a chance to rediscover their passion.

As the seasons change, so too does their relationship. Between quiet moments in nature and gentle supernatural encounters, the artist begins to heal from creative exhaustion, finding new meaning in both their work and life. But beneath the calm lies a deeper connection between the human and the divine, one that may change them both forever.



Sourcce: Email correspondence